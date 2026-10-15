WGA Rocks the Ranch at the Hoof ‘N’ Heels Tournament

Valerie O’Neal

Who ever said you can’t play golf in a poodle skirt? Certainly not the women who participated in the RRWGA’s member/guest tournament, officially known as The Hoof ‘N’ Heels Invitational. Tournament Chair Ann Brehm, her Co-Chair Marlene Womack, and their “Twist and Shout” Committee transported us back to the 1950s to “Rock and Roll Ranch, Swinging ’50s.” The Twist and Shout committee members included Shannon Dunson, Carol Thompson, Bonnie Khonert, Cindy Sterling, Karen Rittle, Connie Griswold, and Paula Myers.

The field of 144 players consisted of 72 WGA members and their guests, many of whom traveled across the country and state for this fun annual event. The two-day tournament format included Scramble and Shamble on the first day and two-person Better Ball on the second day. The 1st place teams in each of the five flights were:

Big Boppers: Leslie Slezak and guest Nona Donahue

Boogie Woogies: Shannon Dunson and guest Marilyn Faulkner

The Hand Jive: Ann Ajimura and guest Sheri Elliot

The Twist: Tammy Gaithersburg and guest Linda Griffeth

The Stroll: Carol Barry and guest Stephanie Barry

Two proximity games were played within the tournament. Closest to the line on West 6 and North 1 and Closest to the Record on West 2 and North 7.

Closest to the Line Winners:

Day One: Member Gale Hicks and Guest Paula Fox

Day Two: Member Gabie Bull and Guest Judy Dietrich

Closest to Record Winners:

Day One: Member Cindy Sterling and Guest Denise Bradley

Day Two: Member Carol Rumberger and Guest Lea Mandel

Lunch at the Patio Diner was served on the first day where players sipped cherry limeades in Aqua Net tumblers, burgers and corn dogs and were serenaded by Elvis.

The Ballroom Diner came to life on Day Two with table linens of aqua, pink and bold black and white diner check. Table décor of pink and aqua poodle skirts, dice, sunglasses and milk shakes set the tone accented with silver “hubcap” chargers and “record” menus.

At each chair, players found their custom, personalized Letter jackets as well as GoodR sunglasses and custom ball marker. Dessert was found at Yvonne’s Float Shop honoring their Headliner Sponsor, Yvonne Callahan, ERA Meyers and Realty and featured ice cream floats with vintage inspired Dublin sodas.

Finally, but most importantly, this wonderful tournament would not have been possible without the generosity of our sponsors. The sponsors shown are part of the Grand total of 51 sponsors. A complete list of which is posted on the RRWGA website.

Headliner Sponsor: Yvonne Callahan—My Dream Home Team, ERA Meyers and Meyers Realty.

Diamond Sponsors: Design House—Denton, Haltex Plumbing and Stonemeyer Granite

Title Sponsors: Proscapes, Walden Roofing and Lexus of Grapevine.