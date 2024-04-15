RR America First Club Holds First Organizational Gathering

Kimo Sutton, Chair

We had a happy crew show up for our first meeting to organize and get ideas for speakers and ways to excite our supporters.

As important as local issues are, the priority of the Robson Ranch America First Club will be national elections and issues. We see a common agreement to be informed. Many participants are signing up for email updates. Additionally, we’re looking for volunteers to help expand the message and membership.

We may have speakers from statewide campaigns and experts on the border, economy, security, and elections, to name a few. No set time or space is made yet, so come and be heard. We are now online at Facebook and GroupWorks.

We are in contact with the Trump state campaign director, Sen. Cruz, North Texas director, Brandon Gill (congress), and more. We hope the signs and other materials will arrive soon. Until then, please purchase Trump items online and help support the campaign.

Wear your caps and shirts to the meeting. Watch the HOA email for upcoming meeting dates and speakers.