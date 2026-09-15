WGA Annual President’s Cup Tournament

Valerie O’Neal

The annual Women’s Golf Association (WGA) President’s Cup Tournament took place as usual on the first Monday and Tuesday following the Fourth of July. This highly anticipated two-day event featured a spirited competition between the Red Team and the Blue Team. Tournament Co-Chairs Shannon Dunson and Brenda Watson worked diligently to ensure that this year’s tournament was as enjoyable as those held in previous years.

This year, team captains Kathy Calloway for the Red Team and Carol Thompson for the Blue Team selected their respective teams from a pool of 52 WGA golfers. Each match consisted of two players from the Red Team and two from the Blue Team competing over nine holes. The tournament employed a variety of formats including Scramble, Alternate Shot, Shamble, and Two Person Best Ball, with Match Play scoring determining the outcome for each nine-hole segment. Captains had the strategic option to either rearrange their pairings after nine holes or keep successful partnerships together for subsequent rounds.

In an exciting finish, the Blue Team emerged victorious, claiming the coveted President’s Cup for 2026. Following the competition, participants enjoyed a wonderful lunch at the Club House, bringing the tournament to a fun close.