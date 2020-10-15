Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association’s Hoofs and Heels Playday Event

Lea Ann Kirby

Unfortunately, our annual Hoofs and Heels invitation tournament was canceled this year. Since we are still having playday events on Tuesday, the playday event on July 15, 2020, was the Hoofs and Heels format which is six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot, and six holes of scramble.

There were 60 players for this event and you signed up with a partner of your choice. Always a fun format!

The Flights and the winners were as follows:

First Flight

1st place: Gale Hicks and Sheri Watkins

2nd place: Pat Sands and Jennifer Orsbun

3rd place: OkCha Cummings and Sue Galinski

Second Flight

1st place: Althea Parent and Nancy Freisheim

2nd place: Shannon Dunson and Joyce Marshall

3rd place: Paula Bone and Joy Pashby

Third Flight

1st place: Juan Dell Tillman and Deb Reed

2nd Place: Judy Markley and Angie Gay

3rd place: Gabie Bull and Carrie Bull

Fourth Flight

1st place: Linda Brewer and Donna Slater

2nd place: Mary Sholty and Jaynie Gornik

3rd place: Beverly Anderson and Candy Conway-Mikulik