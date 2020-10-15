Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association’s Hoofs and Heels Playday Event

Lea Ann Kirby
Unfortunately, our annual Hoofs and Heels invitation tournament was canceled this year. Since we are still having playday events on Tuesday, the playday event on July 15, 2020, was the Hoofs and Heels format which is six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot, and six holes of scramble.
There were 60 players for this event and you signed up with a partner of your choice. Always a fun format!
The Flights and the winners were as follows:
First Flight
1st place: Gale Hicks and Sheri Watkins
2nd place: Pat Sands and Jennifer Orsbun
3rd place: OkCha Cummings and Sue Galinski
Second Flight
1st place: Althea Parent and Nancy Freisheim
2nd place: Shannon Dunson and Joyce Marshall
3rd place: Paula Bone and Joy Pashby
Third Flight
1st place: Juan Dell Tillman and Deb Reed
2nd Place: Judy Markley and Angie Gay
3rd place: Gabie Bull and Carrie Bull
Fourth Flight
1st place: Linda Brewer and Donna Slater
2nd place: Mary Sholty and Jaynie Gornik
3rd place: Beverly Anderson and Candy Conway-Mikulik